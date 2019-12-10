The Challenge Stradale lines up alongside the 360 Modena and 360 Spider with the precise aim of providing drivers the performances that only a true racing car for road use can provide. The experiences coming from the Ferrari Challenge International Championships and the FIA GT races, have allowed Ferrari technicians to develop solutions that make the Challenge Stradale really unique. This strong link to racing is underlined not only by a significant weight reduction, but also by its engine set up, aerodynamics, braking system and F1 style gearbox.
