A former farmhouse and stable, the Cavallino restaurant was simple and rustic, with high-backed wooden chairs at square tables, exposed wooden roof beams and whitewashed walls
Enzo Ferrari (back corner) dines in the Cavallino in 1966 with his colleagues. This dinner was to give thanks to the extraordinary work of the team ahead of the trip to the 1000km of the Nürburgring.
Anti-clockwise from Enzo Ferrari:
Ing. Giancarlo Bussi (responsible for engine testing), Walter Salvarani (responsible for gearbox), Giulio Borsari – and partially hidden (head of the mechanics), Franco Gozzi (head of the press office)
A collaboration with chef Massimo Bottura and architect India Mahdavi has restored the trattoria's modernity and infused it with a new identity
The Cavallino restaurant presents Italian tradition from a contemporary rather than nostalgic perspective; here the Cotechino alla Rossini is crowned with a mineral truffle and a Modena black cherry sauce to sweeten the palate