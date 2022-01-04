There’s something about Ferrari cars that always leaves a mark, something that makes them unforgettable. In South Korea I don’t know any Ferrari owner at our Ferrari Owners Club - of

which I am president - who can’t recall the first Prancing Horse car they ever saw.

In my case, I was a young boy when a Rosso Corsa Ferrari 360 Modena glided past me along the streets of Seoul, the city where I have lived my entire life. It wasn’t just the beauty of the lines that struck me; it was also the awesome sound. I fell in love with Ferrari right away and from that time I dreamt that one day I would be able to own one.