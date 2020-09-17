VIRTUAL STRATEGIES

Thanks to the work done on the simulator, we try to finalise a set-up that enables us to achieve this goal. In short, this period has served to confirm - if confirmation was needed - the fundamental importance of the simulator, because it allows us to test and to compare different set-ups or tyres in different temperatures and weather conditions, without the need to go out onto the track."

Increasingly complex software and ever-more sophisticated hardware are rapidly narrowing the gap between reality and the virtual world, to the benefit of the work of race preparation, so that minor details or refinements are all that remain to be done on the track.

It is not for nothing that car manufacturers are investing considerable financial, human and technical resources in the development of increasingly hi-tech systems. Ferrari is no exception, and in order to prepare for the FIA WEC races or for great endurance classics such as the Spa 24 Hours or the Daytona 24 Hours, it relies upon the simulator. "It's a real free practice zero”, explains Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of GT Racing Car Design and Development. “In which race engineers, those working on the vehicle itself, engineers, and drivers, prepare for the race.