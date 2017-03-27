Vettel drives the LaFerrari Aperta

Let’s be honest, I didn’t exactly jump for joy when they told me I’d have to stay on an extra day in Montmeló to shoot a video for the new car Ferrari was launching at the Paris Motor Show.

I know, I know, some of you will wonder exactly what I had to complain about. And you’d be right. But, in my defence, we’d had the Italian Grand Prix the previous weekend, which is always a big deal for Ferrari. I’d also been tyre-testing on the track at Barcelona, and then I was scheduled to leave for the Ferrari Racing Days at Hockenheim.

After that, I’d be flying out to Singapore with the rest of the team for the 15th grand prix in the Formula One World Championship. Basically, I had a string of commitments that involved a lot of travel and very little rest.