Unity is strength

When times get hard the first help comes from the family. And that is what happened in the Ferrari family. Clients from all over the world, who have taken part over the years in Cavalcade events, asked what they could do to help and Ferrari responded straight away.

It identified a target, the health system in the Province of Modena, and fully matched the donations that came in from its international family. In just a few days the collection had reached one million Euros. But that was only the start as the initiative was extended into the following weeks.

This initiative of solidarity is perhaps the best example of that spirit of friendship that is created during the Cavalcades, when people sharing the same passion all feel part of a community doing what they love best: driving their Ferrari along the most beautiful roads in the world.