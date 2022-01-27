Designed by Carlo Chiti and Mauro Forghieri, the 156 F1’s streamlined aesthetics and unique radiator scoops made it an immediate fan favourite. Dubbed ‘The Sharknose’, the car’s popularity continued to soar once it became clear to everyone, from the grandstands to the grid, that not only did it look good, the rear engine five-speed 120° V6 was also completely uncatchable.

The car itself was born from the new 1961 racing regulations that stated that the maximum engine size for all F1 cars was to be 1.5 litres, rather the existing 2.5 litre requirement.

While teams struggled to adapt to such a dramatic change, Ferrari looked past their existing 2.4 litre rear engine V6 Ferrari 256 F1 to Formula Two and their 156 F2, essentially the same car with a 1.5 litre Dino V6 – the same size now required for the 1961 Formula One season.