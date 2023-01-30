The Unseen Jewels

You get behind the wheel, push the start button and brush the accelerator. The fluid rumble of the Ferrari V12 surrounds you. Then you shut off the engine and get out, for what you are sitting in is a prototype Ferrari car. Indeed, you are one of a handful of fortunate collectors – growing in number – to partake in one of the most exclusive of Maranello’s Special Sales programmes.





Created in 2002, Special Sales seeks to broaden and strengthen the relationship between Ferrari and those clients who are interested in collecting Prancing Horse cars or who are already collectors and are looking for exciting new ways to enhance their Ferrari-badged garages.

A crucial, yet not widely known, part of Ferrari, the programme presents clients with extra opportunities to enter deeper into the Ferrari world, to get ever-closer to the

marque’s DNA.