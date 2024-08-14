The Shadow of Enzo

It’s inevitable. Every time something new occurs – a new model launch, a sports result or a new building that extends and redefines the boundaries of the Maranello factory – the same question arises: what would Enzo Ferrari say if he were here now?



The founder passed away on 14 August 1988 at the age of 90, but everything achieved from that moment on always took his teaching into account. It’s as though the road travelled up until today has been travelled beneath his shadow. This video recalls some of the most significant moments of recent months with an image of him as the background: from the Formula 1 wins in Melbourne and Monte Carlo to the triumph of the 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and from the presentation of the 12Cilindri to the new fashion collection, right up to the inauguration of the e-building.

We hope you enjoy watching it.