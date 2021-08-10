Not as much as you might think – the very first mid-engined Ferraris sported V6 engines. To begin with there was an experimental single-seater in 1960 as we prepared for new Formula 1 rule changes, and in 1961 our first mid-engined sports car and our new F1 car also had V6 engines. The sports car, the 246 SP, won amongst others the Targa Florio both that same year and in 1962. And in 1961, Ferrari also secured its first Constructors’ title in the Formula 1 World Championship with the 156 F1, which was powered by a unique 120° V6.

Ferrari also first installed turbos between an engine’s cylinder banks 40 years ago on the 126 CK, and subsequently on the 126 C2 in 1982, which became the first turbo-charged car to win the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship title. This was followed up with a second title in 1983 with the 126 C3. Lastly, V6 turbo hybrid architecture has been used on all Formula 1 single-seaters since 2014.