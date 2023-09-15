The Official Ferrari Magazine: Issue 60

Not one but two covers stars adorn the new issue of the Official Ferrari Magazine: the latest in the Ferrari Special Series and the launch of a new concept in delivering the essence of the XX Programme in road legal-legal Prancing Horses. The SF90 XX Stradale and the SF90 XX Spider are the latest offerings from Maranello’s Special Series, a run that has included the 599 GTO, F12tdf, 488 Pista and 812 Competizione. What makes these two particularly special however is their alignment with the Ferrari FXX Programme, that mobile laboratory of track-only machines such as the FXX-K Evo. The result? Two road-legal cars as close to track performance machines as possible.
From the blistering speeds of the track, we move to a different type of circuit altogether; the 1000 Miglia and a rare Ferrari 750 Monza. Having been lovingly restored by the Classiche Department, the little Ferrari is one of only thirty individuals produced between 1954 and 1955 and is owned by Prancing Horse afficionado Marco Pagni. Together the pair have fulfilled a lifelong dream to cover the 1000 miles from Brescia to Rome and back.
That feeling of pure history also shines through with another car the Classiche Department have returned to its former glory: the 212 Inter owned by actress Ingrid Bergman herself. From there we step into iconic racing suits revisiting in leather for the Ferrari FW 23-24 fashion collection and also explore the prestigious limited-edition tome that celebrates the rich Ferrari history of endurance racing, including that incredible victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Elsewhere we salute the multi-national frontline teams delivering the finest client experiences across the globe, cruise the streets of Las Vegas in a 296 GTS and three very different Italian Ferraristi tell us why the Ferrari Approved certificate is more important today than ever. Enjoy the issue.