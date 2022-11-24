Piper also raced for Luigi Chinetti’s renowned NART at Le Mans, in 1963, co-driving with Masten Gregory in a 250 GTO LMB. Despite the latter’s excursion into some sand by the Mulsanne straight, they finished sixth overall, rounding out an all-Ferrari top six that year.

Then came Piper’s second GTO, a car that he personally modified, chopping the windscreen, lowering the roof, and tweaking the Ferrari’s V12. Apparently, works Ferrari driver Lorenzo Bandini proclaimed it the fastest GTO in the world. Technical director, the late Mauro Forghieri, could only agree.

Piper moved on and up to a 250 LM, by this point the Ferrari to have, and continued to compete in a bewildering number of races, also often behind the wheel of Ferrari’s 365 P2 and 330 P3/4.

Piper, of course, was also notable for racing cars painted green. Just a colour, you might think, yet to see his 250 LM or 330 P3/4 in what became known as ‘Piper green’ is actually still a powerful assault on the senses. We’re just so accustomed to seeing Ferraris painted red… His signature colour came about when former sponsor Esso could no longer support him in the wake of the Suez Crisis – which amongst other things led to an oil shortage in the UK – so he switched to BP green. ‘I liked picking a colour and sticking with it,’ he notes.