‘We agreed to carry out a test at the Aerautodromo di Modena. I got into in the cockpit of Chris Amon’s 312, with half my torso outside it, since the pedals couldn’t be adjusted to my length. The 170 hp Alfa Romeo TZ2 was the most powerful car I’d driven until then. You can’t imagine what the leap in performance was like between that GT and a single-seater! The third time round, buffeted by the air and unable to change gears properly, I remember saying to myself: “This is no job for me.” But I was going really fast.







‘After that test, Ferrari put me through my paces at Monza, where I drove the car Amon used to compete in the Italian GP. This time the cockpit had been adapted for me and I managed to lap four tenths faster than the New Zealander did when qualifying. At the next test at Vallelunga, with a track record, the doors opened to my first F1 race, at Jarama, in a non-world championship round.’





And the first official GP?

‘That came straight afterwards, in South Africa. I raced with Ferrari and with Chris Amon and Jacky Ickx as teammates. I faced Kyalami without ever having seen it in my life, but in qualifying I was still 2 tenths faster than Amon and 1"3 faster than Ickx, with the same single-seater. I was doing well when, while following another car, I failed to avoid an oil spill. I spun around, hit the guardrails with my suspension and was forced to pull out.’



