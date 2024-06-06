The Heart Makers of Maranello

The first stage sees a ‘core box’ filled with a sand-resin mixture whose binding agent remains unidentified. Compressed air is blasted into it to seal the mixture. “This is what we call the ‘core box’ being ‘shot’,” says Santini. “A bit like a cake tin being cooked in the oven.” It is then hardened by smothering it in sulphuric dioxide gas. Any residue gas is ‘washed’ away by blowing compressed air over the ‘core’. The resultant compacted sand shape is then extracted. In the foundry’s esoteric vocabulary this delicate form is evocatively referred to as an ‘anima’ – a ‘soul’.





“It is effectively an inversion of the shape, the engine part, that we are trying to create,” says Santini. Its fine structure is necessarily reinforced by the insertion of iron wiring that has a diameter of one millimetre or less. That delicate task is done by a very steady, gloved, hand. The ‘anima’ or ‘core’ is then carefully ‘de-fleshed’ – excess material removed by hand, creating cavities and so on. Often times an amalgamation of ‘cores’ are glued together to resemble the desired engine part.