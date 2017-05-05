Ready for a new Challenge

‘I’ve always loved Ferraris,’ Thomas explains. ‘I started racing with my son David in 2011, at Monza, after buying a 458 Italia road car. So this is my sixth season and, I have to say, I’ve had some fantastic experiences in that period. Motor racing is unique and unforgettable. I’ll always remember the rounds at Imola, Silverstone and Mugello, hard-fought, intense, fast races. My dream has always been to finish on the podium. Sooner or later I’ll make it. My best result is fourth place… I’m nearly there.’

The new Ferrari Challenge Europe season starts next weekend, 19 May, in Valencia. So, who’s the fastest in the family? ‘David’s the best,’ says Thomas. ‘He’s the most talented and the fastest of all of us. Now that we don’t race together in the same class, I have an even better idea of how natural his driving is and how fast he can go. He sits behind the wheel, listens to the engine and just goes.’

And what of the Gostner women? Manuela and Corinna respond as one: ‘We had our first race two years ago, in Brno,’ Manuela says. ‘Dad and David couldn’t take part due to work commitments, so they asked us if we wanted to go in their place. We said yes straight away, even though we’d never done it before. We enrolled on the Ferrari Corso Pilota to get a race licence, entered our first race and have never looked back.’