The Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour: Leg Five

According to the enchanting lore of the Maori, Milford Sound emerged as a celestial canvas, its allure so mesmerising that the goddess of death herself unleashed the Te Namu, the mischievous Black Sandfly, to keep visitors away. Despite their persistence, throngs of travellers flock to Milford Sound daily, undeterred by these legendary little devils, drawn instead by its unrivalled beauty.

Embarking on the final leg of our New Zealand Grand Tour, we disregarded the age-old tale and set sights on getting to Milford Sound. Our journey commenced in Queenstown. Our path, far from direct, was curated by our hosts, allowing us to experience the dynamism of the Purosangue amid landscapes far removed from its customary turf and distant from the traditional race circuits often frequented during international Ferrari media drives.