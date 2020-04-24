Gearing Up

Considering it wasn’t until 1976 – with the 400 GT – that Ferrari first offered a model with the option of an automatic gearbox, it is a remarkable fact that 100% of today's Ferrari have automated gear-shifting. How did we reach this point?

The answer is quite simple and it’s down to the old adage, ‘racing improves the breed’. Scuderia Ferrari realised there were significant performance advantages to be had by using an automated clutch in Formula 1 racing. The Ferrari Tipo 640 F1 car of 1989 pioneered wheel-mounted ‘paddles’ to shift gears without the need for a clutch pedal. Whatever initial doubts anyone had about this system, they were firmly allayed when, on the 640’s maiden outing at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix, British driver Nigel Mansell won the race.