THE ART OF STARTING UP A FERRARI GTO

A really enjoyable ritual for fans, as during those minutes one could really feel the V12 engine come to life, wake up, get ready to unleash all its incredible power. Though obviously it is not just a question of the engine. The whole car needs warming up: “With the Ferrari GTO, with all vintage Ferraris,” explains Gigi Barp, head of Ferrari Classiche, “once the engine has been on for a minute it is best to move the whole car, gently, so that all the fluids that lubricate it and cool it can warm up and start flowing through it. This way, once the engine is ready to sing, gears, differential and the whole gearbox will also be ready for the Ferrari GTO's magical ride.”

One of the most beautiful piece of journalism and the best narration of the warm-up ritual was written by Jess Pourret, founder of the Ferrari Club France and great collector of Ferraris. The book “Ferrari 250 GTO” (K. Bluemel and J. Pourret, Giorgio Nada Editore, Milan, 1988), has a small final chapter that alone is worth the price of the whole book: “My life with a Ferrari GTO”. Pourret writes: “We, that is, I and the 3607 GT (Ferrari GTOs are called by their chassis number - Ed.), were married for almost 20 years and the honeymoon period never subsided. We did a lot together”.

And after recounting how he disassembled and reassembled every possible part of the car, and after having really and truly declared his love (“to me, the Ferrari GTO has been a source of pleasure and fun like no other car, because the Ferrari GTO is something more than a car”), Pourret starts describing his little journey: “All is quiet in the garage. A magical moment. The amusement begins. The stage is lit. There she is, under a layer of dust that covers those feminine forms. I brush off the dust, take a step back to glance at her. How wonderful: the body shines, but she is still cold”.