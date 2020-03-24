The aerodynamics of the SF90 Stradale

The air through which ultra-high performance cars like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale travel is both a friend and an enemy. It is a vital friend to the 780cv twin turbo V8 of course, which needs air to breathe and to burn the fuel that generates propulsion. The V8’s support systems also depend on the atmosphere, the rapid passage of air being needed to chill its radiators and intercoolers. The brakes are also vitally reliant on air to disperse the furious heat caused by slowing, and the car’s bodywork must be precisely sculpted in order to harness the scything displacement of air and its partner effect, gravity, the pairing that glues it to the road below.

But air is also the enemy of performance. It creates wind resistance, noise, and, on occasion, the potential to mildly destabilise the car in a crosswind, for example, and under braking. Controlling the invisible passage of air over and through a car is, therefore, a central mission in the creation of any modern supercar.