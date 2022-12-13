The 40-year-old dream

Enzo Ferrari replied to everyone. They might only have been a few lines of type, but they were always signed with his unmistakable purple ink. He gave them what they asked for, too: the photo of a driver, a sticker with the Prancing Horse on, the brochure for a car. But sometimes, the request couldn’t be granted: then, as now, only those over the age of 16 were allowed to enter the factory, so children below that age couldn’t come inside.





This summer, we pulled off something of a feat. We chose a year, 1985, three years before the death of the founder, and examined the nearly 2,000 letters, in ten or so binders, one by one. As expected, we found a little bit of everything, but we were interested in picking out the children who had written to Enzo. We recognised some of them and set out to try and track them down, sending a copy of their letter and asking them to get in touch with us.