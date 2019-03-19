The first Targa Florio

In the words of Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari wrote about that victory too in The Bridle of Success. “Tazio Nuvolari joined Scuderia Ferrari and soon became the standard bearer. He already showed signs of his brisk and caustic personality, which led to only a few friends getting to know him well. I remember the Targa Florio in 1932 and his memorable triumph when he set a record that held for 20 years until 1952, [...]. For that expedition to Sicily, Nuvolari had asked me for a riding mechanic weighing as little or less than he. Of course, the Targa Florio had to be contested in pairs, like the then Mille Miglia. So I introduced him to Paride Mambelli, a teenager from Forlì that Gigione Arcangeli had told me about. Tazio looked at the boy, asked him if he was afraid to race alongside him, and advised him to listen for his shouts every time he had to take a difficult corner so that they could avoid going off road. Each time Nuvolari shouted, Paride was to take cover under the dashboard so that the support beam could protect him if the car overturned. On my return from Palermo, I asked Paride how it had gone, and he candidly replied: 'Nuvolari started shouting at the first corner and finished at the last. I was curled up for the entire race'."

Read More on Scuderia Ferrari's 90th