A tribute to Sicily

Elegance, competition, history and exclusivity: once more, the Ferrari Tribute to the Targa Florio event has given all participants a taste of all the unique qualities of the world of Ferrari. Eighty teams from all over the world came together between 10 and 13 October along the route of the historic Sicilian race, which saw Ferrari triumph on more than 30 occasions in various categories.

The teams included many first-timers, overflowing with excitement and enthusiasm, as well as an all-female crew, and more than 20 different Ferrari models, including the 458 Speciale and Speciale A, the 488 Pista Piloti, the 488 Pista and Pista Spider, the 430 Scuderia, the 599 GTO, the F12tdf and above all the Ferrari Enzo. And a real treat for collectors, too - a 250 GT Berlinetta SWB from 1961. For three days, the brightly coloured cars stood out against the magnificent landscapes which formed the backdrop for the regularity rallies, as the teams were cheered on by an audience intoxicated by the engines' roar.