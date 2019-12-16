The Dream Lives On

Tokyo-based businessman Takeshi Kimura - owner of the Car Guy racing team – first entered the Asian Le Mans Series on what he describes as a whim. After winning his first race he didn't look back, winning all four races in the series. Just four months later he entered the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans, and placed. It was a kind of racing fairytale, one that began in October 2018, at Monza in Italy. Kimura, as the owner of a Ferrari 488 Challenge, had been invited by Ferrari to test the 488 GT3.

“The car’s stability was just wonderful” he recalled. “In the way it sticks to the surface of the road, it’s like a water beetle skimming across a pond.” At the end of that practise day, Kimura felt himself hanging around, not wanting that special occasion to end. In the hospitality area he spotted a copy of the Ferrari Yearbook laying on a table. Leafing through it, he found a piece on the 24 Hours of Le Mans. And he was smitten. So he contacted Ferrari with a proposal: if he could enter the Asian Le Mans Series then he'd be willing to purchase a 488 GT3. Initially the Ferrari crew thought there was far too little time to prepare.