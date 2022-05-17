Such is timeless design of the Ferrari Roma that it is impossible to look at the Prancing Horse and not be whisked away to the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s.

And yet this particular Ferrari, the result of unique collaboration between the Tailor Made Programme and COOL HUNTING founders Evan Orensten and Josh Rubin, explores a way of life found nearly 10,000 kms east of Rome in Japan.