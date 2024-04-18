Shades of Inspiration

Traditionally, Ferrari interiors have been swathed in leather – on the seats, the door cards, the centre console, the top of the dash. More recent models have benefited from the addition of Alcantara® to their cabins. Offering a combination of sensory, aesthetically pleasing and technical qualities, Alcantara® is light, breathable, and has a high-grip surface – ideal for spirited driving situations. The Alcantara® option is an important part of the personalisation process, giving more choice when it comes to specifying a car that will appeal to a customer’s individual tastes, as well as to their planned usage of the car.

As part of a drive to innovate and expand Ferrari’s range of personalisation options after the launch of the Roma, the Allestimenti Speciali team spent two years working in close synergy with the Ferrari Design Centre to develop a new palette with, initially, 12 new leather shades followed by 12 new Alcantara® colours. These became available on all models following last year’s expansion of Ferrari’s Allestimenti Speciali catalogue. And, after debuting in the Purosangue, all Ferrari models are now available with the latest sustainable Alcantara® and its accompanying palette of timeless shades, inspired by the landscapes of the most iconic Italian destinations; places such as the Amalfi coast, Lake Como, the Italian Alps and the azure seas of Sardinia.