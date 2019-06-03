What a show for the SF90 Stradale

The venue could not have been more suitable for a car called the SF90 Stradale, a tribute to the Scuderia’s ninety years. A large marquee was erected on the Fiorano track and over three evenings, more than two thousand customers from all over the world had the opportunity to admire the series-production supercar in person, for the first time.
With exceptional performance, this hybrid car, a true concentration of technology and elegance. The SF90 Stradale is the start of a new era in Ferrari history, witnessed by all those who were present to see it in person. Enrico Galliera, sales and marketing director, Michael Leiters, technical director, and Flavio Manzoni, design director, revealed the car in their presentations.
Naturally, John Elkan, president, and Piero Ferrari, vice president, attended the event, along with Louis Camilleri, CEO, who asked all those present to give a special applause to the team that designed and built the SF90 Stradale.
The cars that made their spectacular entrance into the building over the three evenings also had extra-special drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Marc Gené. Together with the Mattia Binotto, Scuderia team principal, they commented on the exceptional qualities of the new model.
Unforgettable evenings for those who had the privilege of seeing them in person, but you too can relive them through these exclusive images.