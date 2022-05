Photography: Massimo Siragusa

Out of the blackness, comes the red. Red calling, red the soul, red name's upon the “role/rule”, Testarossa GTO California Aperta. Red the “chamber”, red flame, red the Mark, red the name, red the beating Latin drum, red the stamping pistons run, red the pounding of the hoof readily unrelenting truth. Rapture, euphoria, delight, red apex of the band, red makes red turn, red again, read the line and red the style, red the heart beat, red smile, red the hands upon the wheel, red the fantasy, made real.