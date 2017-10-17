Roger O’Donnell’s Ferrari 458 Speciale

When Roger O’Donnell went over to Maranello to spec his just-ordered 458 Speciale, they tried to convince the celebrated musician to keep the signature detail stripe on the car’s nose.

However, O’Donnell believed that the car looked more than good enough without and instead opted to have his car in just the classic Rosso Scuderia, thank you very much (“The car looks great without stripes. The intakes on the front look so good you don’t need anything else.”)