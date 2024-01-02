Road Racer

Housing a new approach to aerodynamics, the SF90 XX Stradale has the highest aero performance of any Ferrari road car, with twice the downforce of the base car. Key to this is the racing-derived rear wing, the first since the iconic Ferrari F50. Delivering huge downforce and balanced with new front S-ducts, these allow the underbody to be sealed for peak aerodynamic performance. New settings for the chassis include Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (2.0), while the steering response has been sharpened for millimetric accuracy.

Its track-ready shape emphasises aerodynamics and styling: an important component of performance at Ferrari. Integrating aerodynamic ideals into a holistic design was the role of the Styling Centre team, led by Flavio Manzoni. “We have captured the spirit of racing cars in a true meeting of art and science,” he says, “combining innovation, performance and design.”

The SF90 Stradale’s hammerhead front-end design is emphasised on the XX version, with a new sculpted front lid and the side view is dynamic and wedgelike. The rear is completely reshaped: strong, low and elongated, like a racing car’s, with twin central exhausts and a single light bar. “The front S-ducts are split into two elements that are picked out in a contrasting colour,” Manzoni expands. “This distinctive livery is echoed in other areas such as the engine lid, rear wing end plates and cabin highlights.”