A picture, so the saying goes, is worth a thousand words, but a new special portrait celebrating the life of Enzo Ferrari can be measured in years - 75 of them to be exact.

In truth, Enzo’s legacy goes back much further than the 125 S, that 1.5 litre V12 that announced the arrival of the Prancing Horse 75 years ago. Ferrari’s racing DNA is forged in the furnace of endurance championships at the turn of the last century, epic events such as the thousand-mile Mille Miglia across Italy and the Sicilian Targa Florio, which required drivers to lap the entire Island at breakneck speed.