Piero Ferrari returns to the scene of the first Ferrari triumph

Seventy years ago, the old Caracalla circuit in Rome witnessed the first ever Ferrari grand prix victory. Now, seven decades after that famous event, we return to the Italian capital with a LaFerrari Aperta, symbol of the Company’s 70th anniversary, to celebrate the legacy of the Prancing Horse.
And, as Piero Ferrari explains, the experience was a richly fascinating one: ‘It’s amazing to think that where nowadays crowds of tourists admire the remains of the Roman Baths or the Arch of Constantine, close to the Colosseum, 70 years ago, in a triumph of noise and dust, along those magnificent tree-lined avenues the first Ferrari sped by.’