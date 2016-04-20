Sellers' car for sale

No one’s expecting you to go paying that much, but if you do happen to be in the market for one of the 300 275 GTB/4s created, and fancy the added bonus of buying a car with some pop-cultural lineage, then perhaps a trip out to the countryside just north-west of London is in order.

Dealership DK Engineering currently has on its list a 275 GTB/4, previously owned by the British comedian Peter Sellers. The three-time Oscar-nominated star of the Pink Panther films owned several Ferraris, including a 250 GTE that made an appearance in 1963’s crime caper The Wrong Arm of the Law.

The 275 drew inspiration from Ferrari’s racing pedigree, with a 3.3-litre quad-cam engine and 300hp output. Presented at the 1966 Paris Auto Show, it was a car that set the template for glamorous grand touring, enjoying particular popularity in the US, where it was imported by Luigi Chinetti.

Sellers’ 275 GTB/4 was originally finished in Celeste blue, but was later repainted in Rosso, with a black leather interior and a sprinkling of comedic magic dust. For more information, visit dkeng.co.uk