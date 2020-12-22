PAST PERFECT

Great value is assigned to the originality of a car’s components. Cars that have the original engine and transmission parts command a premium over those with non-matching components. They may be of the correct type but if they weren’t originally fitted to that specific car, then values may suffer.

Yet no parts are more vulnerable to wear and tear than the mechanical components, on which time and use take their toll. For this reason, owners of particularly valuable cars, although relishing the driving experience, may not want to risk using them for fear of something breaking and destroying the provenance of their car.

Moreover, the new owner of a classic Ferrari may face some dilemmas. Perhaps the car has previously been fitted with certain components that are not original. Or perhaps an engine or chassis already restored has made use of non-original parts in the process. These are all factors that can affect the value of the car itself.