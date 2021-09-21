For this final journey, along the winding Sicilian mountain roads, up across the sweeping lunar landscape of Mount Etna and down to the ancient streets of the Sicilian Baroque cities, the Roma and its prized possession, La Nuova Dolce Vita, were joined by not one or two artists, as has been the case on all previous outings, but by an entire Ferrari cavalcade of over a hundred Prancing Horses.





With the turbo charged V8 Roma leading the way, piloted by Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, the carefree, inspirational gathering of Ferrari family departed the beautiful Roman hilltop town of Taormina, with fans lining the streets to get a glimpse of some of the rare and vintage models rolling past.

