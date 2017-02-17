Peter the great

TOFM: Is there some sort of innate rhythmic fascination for you? Is that what took you in the direction of world music and the WOMAD festivals?

PG: My love of drums and voices was what got me in there. I was looking for more interesting grooves than I was hearing on the radio at the time. I remember being on a train when I had the thought of getting these artists from all over the world together in one place, to persuade a few rock bands to play with them and pull in a huge audience. Of course, we got a tiny audience, but it was an amazing event. We were being naïve and obstinate. You know that saying, “If you build it, they will come”? Well, they didn’t really come.

TOFM: Would you want to start out now?

PG: I think it’s difficult to get live work. But if you’re smart and good with visuals and videos, you can probably get yourself noticed on YouTube in front of a global audience in a way that you couldn’t when you were playing in a pub down the road. It’s tougher but there are greater opportunities.

NM: For me, playing live is still the best part of the whole process.

PG: The test for me is if I’m travelling, it’s not the stage I find myself pining for, it’s a piano. It’s much easier for me to generate musical ideas than it is to come up with lyric ideas. And as you get older you get more self-critical.

TOFM: Is there more new material coming?

PG: Yes, I’m working on lots of stuff, and I’m enjoying the process. Lots of collaborations offer themselves up, and these days I’m more inclined to say yes. I’ve just been working on Richard Russell’s album [boss of XL, home of Radiohead, Jack White and The Prodigy], almost as a session player. He’s a smart guy. Skrillex wants me to do something. I’ve recorded a track with OneRepublic called A.I. I’m trying to say yes more often and to have fun.