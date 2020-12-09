Character Driven

“My obsessive nature benefits me, acting-wise,” says Hoult, when asked whether there are parallels between acting and driving. “When I’m preparing a character or learning lines, working on a script or doing takes, I’m trying to find new things that work better – to perfect a moment in a scene – and that process is very similar in many ways to leaning to race,” Hoult explains. “At Ferrari Corso Pilota you have a director – top-flight professionals – giving you really great instruction with the technology to analyze your telemetry data each time you come off the track. By listening to them, their inputs will make your outputs as a driver so, so much better.”

“Driving the 812 Superfast and F8 Tributo on the road is wonderful but, getting them on the track to see what they can really do with no limits – or rather, only the limits of your own skill level – it’s the best. You can look at it on a very technical level where you improve skills and take it all very seriously, but then there are also those times when you’ve just got that big grin on your face, listening to that incredible engine open up, and you can’t really beat that.”