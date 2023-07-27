My Every Day Ferrari: Shabir Nawab

Shabir Nawab is a lucky man. And he knows it. His speech is endearingly peppered with frequent self-reminders of his own good fortune. In conversation he seems an unlikely Accountant. Warm, selfdeprecating, he is avuncular, with a ready laugh as he explains his enthusiasm for driving his cars every day.

“Every time I start up my Ferrari in the morning, I tell myself ‘Shabir, what a lucky man you are!’”, he says, with some emotion. “I thank God that I have been so successful, that he let me have this car.” His medium-sized Birmingham-based Accountancy firm has an international clientele specialising in Healthcare. “I’ve always liked cars,” he says. His first Ferrari was a Portofino that immediately became an ‘every day drive’. Then came a Roma, which covered some 18,000 miles in its first year, before being reluctantly sold to make way for his current 296 GTB, in which he is seen daily threading through the streets of England’s second city.