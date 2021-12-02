Ferrari won the Constructors’ Championship with the F2008, which means you were also at the wheel of a special single-seater in the history of the Scuderia…

"That’s right. I was torn as I drove it: on one hand I wanted to put my foot down and push it to the limit, but on the other I didn’t want to risk getting so much as a scratch on a car that didn’t belong to me. I think I managed to strike the right balance."

Your 16-year-old son, Sebastian, is no stranger to Mugello as he races in the Italian F4. How does he compare to his father?

"He’s better than me. He’s very competitive about everything. He even wants to be first to remember the name of a song on the radio, let alone behind the wheel! His goal is to make it to Formula 1, but he’s also a very serious young man when it comes to studying, training. So, as a father, I can’t complain."