The power of music

It should come as no surprise, then, that Levine and his wife joined forces with the Prancing Horse in pursuit of a noble cause: putting a spotlight on the autumn auction - to be held online October 22-29, via Sotheby’s - of one of the first Ferrari Roma gran turismo cars to be made available in North America. The proceeds will benefit the charity, Save the Children.



In July Levine and Prinsloo invited Ferraristi from around the world into their west Los Angeles home via a video presentation that included an introductory walk-around of the bold new Maranello GT as well as an acoustic solo performance by Levine of songs including Maroon 5’s ‘Sunday Morning’ and the Beatles standard, ‘Blackbird’.