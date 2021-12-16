Enzo Ferrari was born on February 18th, 1898, in Modena, Italy. At the age of twenty-five he turned his passion for speed into reality by becoming a racing driver, winning his first race at the Circuito del Savio in Ravenna, for Costruzioni Meccaniche Nazionali.

In 1929, having participated in over forty races, Enzo founded his own racing team, Scuderia Ferrari and in 1949, the first car with the Ferrari marque was built at the Maranello factory – the 1500cc 12-cylinder 125 S.

Why are these details important? Because Montblanc have meticulously included them (and more) in their exceptional writing tributes. The 125 S, for example, is celebrated on the Limited Edition 1898 through the metal that adorns the cap and barrel, a direct nod to the engine surface of the car itself.