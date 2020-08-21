Pure adrenaline

“Mum, I’m having so much fun!” If Marc Gené let go of his emotions while driving his FXX K Evo on the Barcelona track, his comment would not be so different. But he remains as professional as ever, leaving it at “so much fun”, a phrase which nonetheless gives a pretty good idea of his experience. Because today, the FXX K Evo is the model that comes closest to a F1 car, and pushing it to its limits like the Spanish race driver knows how to do rewards the driver with a host of unique emotions.

Barcelona is a challenging track, but it makes for a great drive, with long, fast corners, changes in pace and stretches of track that leave you breathless when you put your foot down. Gené has one of the greatest jobs in the world: he drives the most famous and most coveted Ferraris, and while he has fun he enables the clients on the track with him to have a great time, too, as they attempt to swipe a few of his driving secrets.