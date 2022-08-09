By the age of 34, his dream of owning one had come true with the purchase of his first Ferrari, a 512 BBi. That was forty years ago. “That first Ferrari was the most astonishing. The injection engine was both quiet and fast,” he recalls. “And I was surprised at how comfortable the ride was with the new brand of tyres.”

He developed a particular admiration for Fioravanti designs. Without letting go of the 512 BBi, he bought a 1971 Ferrari ‘Daytona’ 365 GTB/4 and enjoyed its heavy steering wheel and clutch pedal. That front-engined 12-cylinder Ferrari had a completely different charm from the midship model.





“It’s difficult to handle at low speeds,” he says. “But once you get some speed, you’ll be captivated by the relaxed rotation feel and sound of the V12 engine. It’s truly a grand touring car,”he says, admiringly. Yet those boyhood hankerings for a 250 GTO would simply not go away, remaining with him “like a dream within a dream”.



