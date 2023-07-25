Let there be light

David would beat Goliath. The recent world war had brought huge technical strides and, showcasing many of those, the lightweight Ferrari 166 MM convincingly beat the bigger cars.

The victorious Ferrari had the smallest capacity engine ever to win Le Mans – just 2.0 litres. Why was it so fast? First, it was far more aerodynamic than the bigger pre-war monsters. And second, it was much lighter. Total dry weight of the 166 MM was just 650 kg. (By contrast, the winning car of 20 years earlier weighed 2000 kg.)

The Ferrari’s engine also revved with greater zeal and zest than any previous winner: maximum power was developed at a heady 6600 rpm.

Its V12 configuration was an important reason that it revved so high, for 60-deg V12s have perfect rotating balance. (It was the first V12 to win Le Mans.) Also crucial was the engine’s widespread use of lightweight alloys: lighter engine components translate to higher revs and more power.