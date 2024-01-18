Less is More

For those clients looking for an even more amazing look, the Tailor Made exposed carbon finish offers an additional, sports-augmenting option: exclusive ‘transitional carbon’ hues that further enhance the Icona’s exterior. Together with the plethora of internal finishing and customisation possibilities offered to render each Daytona SP3 even more unique, these shades – named after precious stones and metals like Rubino, Zaffiro, Malachite, Ambra, Oro and Ametista – create an effect whereby the car appears to glow with a barely perceptible hue that enrichens, never masks, the carbon fibre’s underlying, characteristic weave pattern. For now, the exposed carbon personalisation – which has been met with great enthusiasm among Ferrari clients – is available solely for the Daytona SP3, the only Prancing Horse car in Maranello’s current range to boast an entire chassis and body in carbon fibre. But who knows what the future holds ...