LE GRAND RENDEZ-VOUS

Lelouch's passion for speed is no secret. His most famous film, A Man and a Woman, was the story of a driver, played by Jean-Louis Trintignant on top form. It won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 1966 and two Oscars, for best screenplay and foreign language film, in 1967. Now he has spent the last few days enjoying himself in Monaco, with a young driver who came of age at Ferrari and the latest hybrid series from the same company, with 1,000 horsepower.

It took 17 people to come to Monaco and shoot the film, using six iPhone 11 Pros, nine Go Pros and one Sony Venice Camera. As for the Ferrari team, besides the two SF90 Stradales used for filming, six technicians came over from Maranello, a mixture of engineers and mechanics.