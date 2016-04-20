A ride on the simulator with Kimi

As he sits immersed in virtual reality, nested inside a giant black "spider" reminiscent of an LEM lunar module, our driver Kimi Räikkönen prepares for every phase of the coming race: starting the car, corners, braking. He can even “test” a new wing or new suspension with stunning similarity to real life conditions and can give the engineers feedback. Dave Greenwood, his Race Engineer, is sitting on the other side of the glass in a long narrow room facing the spider. His vehicle specialist Carlo Santi is also present, as are the technicians who work on the simulator.

The telemetry screens are similar to those seen in the box, the data is practically identical. 'The simulator,' Performance Engineer Daniele Casanova explains, 'is designed to "fool" the driver, to convince him that he is really driving a race car.' It’s a very different concept from that of a videogame: there’s only one car on the track and, rather than focusing on special effects, the focus is on the best possible match to data gathered from real circuits.