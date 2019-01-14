Fine, Refined, Portofinesse

If there is one Ferrari that truly captures the carefree spirit of youthfulness, it is the Ferrari Portofino. With its sleekly aerodynamic shape, it has allure, sass and an urban chic that is elegant yet forceful, refined yet dynamic. And with its folding hardtop retractable roof, it is literally open to a new generation of drivers who are discovering its uniquely multi-faceted character. The Portofino takes its name from one of the most beautiful little fishing villages on the Italian Riviera. But it is just as much at home in the world’s most thrilling urban environments. None more so than Hong Kong, whose intensely vibrant vibe perfectly matches the car’s character.

Portofino owner, Juno Mak, knows both car and city intimately. The popular Hong Kong-based movie director and musician recently directed a spectacular sequence for his upcoming film, Sons Of The Neon Night, which stars a spectacular Ferrari 275 GTB/4 and a LaFerrari. His choice of a Portofino as his everyday car shows he truly appreciates the Prancing Horse. “Ferrari appeals to me as such a testament to its history and commitment to craft – it just gets better with time,” says Mak. “The Portofino fulfills what I need and I genuinely enjoy being in it regularly.”