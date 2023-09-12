It started with a sketch

That dramatic fuselage symbol was a rearing black stallion. So it was that when, some twenty-four years later, that very same racing driver established Ferrari, the factory’s first car sported a distinctive prancing horse upon its badge. It adorned the, now legendary, 125 S, which emerged from the Maranello gates in 1947 and would race for the first time that May in Piacenza.

In 1945, when Enzo Ferrari had begun establishing his own factory, he was determined the new company would have a distinctive emblem. There were likely some early in-house designs. But, ever the perfectionist, Enzo sought out one of Italy’s greatest twentieth-century artistic engravers, Eligio Gerosa, in Milano.

Their paths had undoubtedly already crossed when Enzo raced for Alfa Romeo, for whom Gerosa’s firm supplied its enamel twisted-snake badges. Plus, the two men shared an admiration for Baracca, with Gerosa founding a Baracca Association to keep the pilot’s memory alive. Indeed, Gerosa had already evolved the Baracca black horse symbol for the Association, notably giving it an upturned tail.