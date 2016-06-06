Special Forces

I have to be honest, I much prefer sports cars to grand tourers. It goes with the job, I suppose. So, I was intrigued when I was approached to review the new California T HS (Handling Speciale).

After all, this is a Ferrari with an improved handling package option that promises to be an even sportier proposition. To which end, the exhaust gets a redesigned silencer, pumping up the volume by 3dB, while the suspension has been cleverly reworked.

There are subtle exterior revisions, too. The front grille has a matt finish, as does the rear diffuser with the tailpipes in matt black. The rear end looks more defined and sporty, with the black exhausts and matt black fences (the vertical parts of the rear diffuser).

Inside, you feel instantly comfortable and know exactly where all the controls are. In a matter of seconds, you’re happy with your driving position, you’ve connected your phone to the media system and lowered the folding hard-top. It’s ergonomic but also very stylish.