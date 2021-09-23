By the start of the 1986 season every single car on the grid was turbocharged, and the astonishing horsepower being extracted from the machines had attracted the concerned attention of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), who planned to introduce a slew of new regulations, including a ban on turbos in favour of eight cylinder, naturally aspirated engines.

Unhappy with this news, Enzo Ferrari made an announcement that would shock the racing world: If the FIA refused to negotiate, Ferrari would abandon F1 completely to compete in the CART Championship.

For many, including the FIA, the news was regarded as a simple ploy designed to force a rethink on proposed F1 regulations, and few took it seriously.